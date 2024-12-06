Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker
Per the 247Sports database redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Garcia is transferring from Arizona after one season. Garcia did not attempt a pass and had one carry for one yard versus Arizona State. Garcia was one of several transfers from San Jose State in 2024.
Former Old Dominion transfer Murphy was never able to break the rotation in his one season with Arizona. Murphy had two receptions for 28 yards, both occurring in the 41-19 loss at BYU. In 2023, Murphy had 28 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns for ODU.
Manu has not posted anything on his own social media accounts where he is not very active. Manu would be the most productive Arizona player to enter the transfer portal. After suffering a season ending knee injury in 2024, Manu has an offseason of recovery ahead of him.
Celestine had little impact in two years with Arizona. The Miami, Florida, Palmetto alum recorded five kickoff returns for 106 yards, three tackles and one pass defended in 16 games for Arizona. Celestine was the 1,297 prospect and 95 athlete (all-purpose-player) in the 2022 class.
Freeney leaves Arizona after one year. The former Miami transfer had seven tackles and one fumble recovery in his one season with Arizona. At 6'0, Freeney will provide good length in the secondary wherever his next transfer destination is.