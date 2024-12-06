Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker
Riley leaves Arizona after recording five receptions for 97 yards in 14 games over two seasons. After playing in 11 games as a true freshman in 2023, Riley had only three appearances during the 2024 season. Riley was the 613th prospect nationally and 90th WR in the 2023 class.
Holman had a tough time breaking the offensive rotation for Arizona as a WR. Holman did play seven games and recorded one tackle on special teams. At 6'4, Holman will provide his next program with exceptional size at WR.
Rodriguez transferred to Arizona after redshirting as a true freshman in 2023. Rodriguez is currently the 939th ranked transfer and 59th offensive tackle in the portal per the 247Sports rankings.
Davis redshirted with Arizona in 2023 as a true freshman and did not record any statistics in 2024. The 6'7 edge rusher will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Davis was the 1,340 prospect in the 2023 class and the 121st ranked edge rusher.
Karnley had 16 tackles and five pass breakups for Arizona as a redshirt freshman in 2024. After being ejected versus TCU, Karnley was suspended versus Arizona State. At 6'3 Karnley has exceptional length for a CB. Karnley has three years of eligibility remaining.