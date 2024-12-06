Arizona 2025 outgoing transfer portal tracker
Ka'aihue had 26 tackles and 0.5 TFLs in 24 games over two seasons with Arizona. Ka'aihue set career highs with five tackles versus Arizona State and Utah in 2023. The 0.5 TFL for Ka'aihue was at BYU in 2024 when he also recorded three tackles. Ka'aihue has two years of eligiblity remaining.
Fernandez recorded one tackle versus Washington State in 2023 during his two seasons at Arizona. The Wildcats signed Fernandez as the 1,672 prospect, 142th athlete and 152nd player in the 2023 class. Arizona continues to lose depth on the DL to the transfer portal.
Uiagalelei tied for the Arizona team lead with 8.0 TFLs, had 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1.0 pass defended. The loss of Uiagalelei from the Arizona DL is a significant blow to the Wildcats' depth. Expect the DL to be an area of priority adding transfers.
Maldonado was limited to 11 tackles, 1,0 TFL and one interception in four games before being lost for the season with an injury. Maldonado was a key starter for Arizona in 2023 with 81 tackles. This is the second time for Maldonado in the transfer portal after arriving at Arizona in 2021 from Northwestern.
Payne redshirted in 2023 after not making an appearance per his official Arizona profile. Payne was the 796th prospect, 56th OT and 68th player in California in the 2023 class out of legendary Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. At 6'7 and 285 pounds Payne has exceptional length and size to be a productive college OT.
Davis is the most talented Arizona player to enter the transfer portal. The NFL Mock Draft Database lists Davis as the 48th player on its 2026 big board. Several outlets projected Davis as a 2025 first-round NFL Draft pick early this season. Texas is reportedly the leader to sign Davis.
On a defense depleted by injuries, Johnson led Arizona with 94 tackles, was third with 5.0 TFLs and had two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Johnson was named honorable mention All-Big XII in 2024 and Pac-12 in 2024. Texas is reportedly also the favorite for Johnson.
Clement did not play in 2023 and received snaps versus Colorado and West Virginia in 2024 but did not record any stats. Clement was the 192nd prospect in Arizona and the 43rd prospect in Arizona in the 2023 class per 247Sports. Entering the portal, Clement will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Stukes is the 28th Arizona player to enter the transfer portal. In parts of five seasons with Arizona, Stukes had 154 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, three interceptions and 25 passes defended in 42 games. Stukes was lost for the season after four games in 2024.