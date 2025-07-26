Arizona 2025 rushing offense should be greatly improved

Arizona finished 120th in 2024, rushing for 106.58 yards per game, was 97th with 3.82 yards per carry and 117th with 11 touchdowns on the ground. The hiring of offensive coordinator Seth Doege and addition of transfer running backs Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi are expected to improve the Arizona rushing offense.

Opponents were able to focus on the Arizona pass offense in 2024 and dare the Wildcats to run. In its four 2024 wins, Arizona ran for 676 yards, 5.59 yards per carry and six TDs. Arizona ran for 603 yards, 2.82 YPC and five TDs in its eight 2024 losses.

Doege led a Marshall offense that was 18th nationally, averaging 201.69 rushing yards per game and 22nd, posting 5.15 YPC in 2024. In two games versus power conference opponents in 2024, Marshall ran for 272 yards and averaged 3.94 yards per carry.

Mahdi had 2,322 rushing yards and 14 TDs with 44 receptions for 470 yards and another trip to the end zone in two seasons at Texas State. Before his two seasons at Texas State, Mahdi began his college career with one season at Football Championship Subdivision Houston Christian.

Mahdi was a consensus All-American as an all-purpose player at Texas State. In two seasons at Texas State. In 2024 Mahdi was 40th nationally, averaging 82.58 yards per game and posted 5.42 YPC. In his one game against a power conference opponent in 2024, Mahdi had 14 carries for 68 yards in a 31-28 loss at Arizona State.

In three seasons at FCS Portland State, Craig ran for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.6 YPC. In the only game he played against a power conference opponent in his collegiate career, Craig had eight carries for 42 yards in an 81-7 loss.

Junior Kedrick Reescano returns for Arizona at RB. Reescano played his freshman season at Mississippi, where he solely appeared on special teams. In his first season at Arizona in 2024, Reescano had 78 carries for 359 yards and one TD.

Expect Craig, Mahdi and Reescano to be the three primary ball carriers for Arizona in 2025. Despite his background as a quarterback at Texas Tech, Doege showed his commitment to the run in his inaugural season as an offensive coordinator at Marshall in 2024.