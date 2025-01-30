Arizona 2025 signee Myron Robinson gets 247Sports fourth star

Arizona 2025 signee linebacker Myron Robinson received his fourth-star from 247Sports and moved past Isaiah Mizell as the top-ranked prospect in the Wildcats' class. Mizell is the only other four-star signee in the 2025 Arizona class. Robinson is the 42nd LB and 53rd player in Texas in the 2025 class.

The 247Sports composite rankings which also includes ESPN, On3 and Rivals have Robinson as the 849th prospect, 87th LB and 131st prospect in Texas in the 2025 class. Robinson is the 940th-ranked prospect, 103rd LB and 139th recruit in Texas in the On3 Industry Rankings.

Robinson played both ways at San Antonio, East Central High School with 893 rushing yards, four 100-yard games and nine touchdowns, with seven receptions for 136 yards and two scores as a senior in 2024. On defense Robinson had 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one fumble recovers and a forced fumble.

Robinson provides Arizona with a versatile player who also runs track. Irvine, California, Crean Lutheran three-star prospect Carter Jones is the only other LB Miami signed in the 2025 class. Arizona also added LBs Blake Gotcher from Northwestern State and Max Harris from Texas State as transfers.

Taye Brown who was second on Arizona with 69 tackles, 4,0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2024 projects as the only returning LB on the two-deep depth chart for the Wildcats. Robinson should have a chance to break the Arizona two-deep depth chart in 2025.

Arizona LBs coach Danny Gonzales who was promoted to defensive coordinator following the 2024 season was the primary recruiter for Robinson. That should help Robinson compete for meaningful snaps in 2025. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan needs the 2025 signees to develop.

Arizona is projected to have 13 returning starters in 2025. That's a good foundation to have a redemptive season. Robinson should become one of the foundational players for Arizona, Brennan and Gonzales as the Wildcats rebuilt a roster decimated by transfers after a 4-8 2024 season.