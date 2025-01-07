Arizona 2025 WR signee Isaiah Mizell wins fastest player challenge

Arizona's top 2025 signee, wide receiver Isaiah Mizell won the 2024 Phenom Elite Fastest Player Challenge per Reel Analytics according to an X post they made on Tuesday. Mizell wins a $1,000 Name, Image and Likeness deal for winning the challenge. Mizell captured the title by posting a maximum speed of 22 miles per hour.

Posting elite speed numbers is not new for Mizell. Mizell was a district champion in the 100-meters as an 11th grader. The top numbers for Mizell in track are 10.49 in the 100 meters, 21.51 in the 200 and 49.26 in the 400 according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

In three seasons playing for Orlando, Boone, Mizell had 104 receptions for 2,371 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns. Mizell should compete for playing time as a true freshman in 2025. Ivins described Mizell as a vertical threat who can take the top off of a defense.

Mizell is the 436th signee, 66th WR and 62 prospect in Florida in the 2025 class. Mizell will instantly become one of the fastest players on the Arizona roster. At 6'0 and 160 pounds there is some concern about his slight build. Ivins observed Mizell is more than just his speed.

With a max speed of 22.0, mph, Arizona signee Isaiah Mizell is the winner of the 2024 @PhenomElite Fastest Player Challenge! #ReelSpeed



Join us in congratulating Isaiah on securing the $1,000 NIL deal!💰 pic.twitter.com/LUIlaPSgir — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) January 7, 2025

Arizona will need one of their WRs in 2025 to step up and produce big plays with Tetairoa McMillan entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Even with McMillan on the roster, Arizona was 95th nationally with 34 receptions of 20 or more yards. McMillan was 11th nationally with 19 receptions for 20 or more yards.

McMillan was the only Arizona player in the top 50 in the Big XII for receptions of 20 yards or more. Mizell has a chance to be the big-play receiver for Arizona as a true freshman in 2025. Expect new offensive coordinator Seth Doege to incorporate multiple ways to get Mizell touches in 2025.