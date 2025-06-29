Arizona 2026 commit Jaden Parker rising in recruiting rankings

Three-star linebacker Jaden Parker, who committed to Arizona on June 16, is rising in the 247Sports rankings in their recent update. Parker is the 859th prospect, 69th LB and 135th player in Texas in the 2026 class out of Anna. Parker is the fifth-highest rated 2026 Arizona commit and second on defense.

Arizona beat out 11 other programs that offered Parker. Big XII rival Houston was the only other power conference program to offer Parker. Arizona was the only program Parker took an official visit with. June was a busy month for Arizona, with 11 of their 15 commits giving their pledge.

Parker is highly regarded as a multi-sport athlete who has played offense and defense throughout his high school career. In college Parker is projected as an off-ball LB. At 6'1 and 225 pounds, analysts like the power and speed Parker plays with. Parker will need to continue adding mass in the Arizona strength and conditioning program.

Parker has a grade of 87 from 247Sports. Rising redshirt sophomore Leviticus Su'a is the only LB on the 2025 Arizona roster who had a higher grade than Parker. as a recruit. Parker could have a chance to play as a freshman in 2026 with incoming transfer LBs Blake Gotcher, Max Harris and Riley Wilson entering their senior seasons.

Parker has 110 career tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble through his first three years in high school. On offense, Parker has contributed 902 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns with 13 receptions for another 100 yards.

New Arizona LBs coach Josh Bringuel, who was hired in March, was the primary recruiter for Parker. The recruitment of Parker with Arizona moved quickly. Arizona offered Parker on June 3, he took his official visit the weekend of June 14 and committed on June 16.