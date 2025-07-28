Arizona 2026 commit Priyanka Ponnam adds frontcourt size

Arizona received a commitment from its first player in the 2026 class, 6'3 forward Priyanka Ponnam. Center Achol Magot, at 6'7, is the only player on the 2025-26 Arizona roster taller than Ponnam. Ogheneruona (Miracle) Akpotayobo matches Ponnam at 6'3.

Ponnam averaged 12.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds,1.9 assists and 1.1 steals during the 2024-25 season at Blair Academy in New Jersey. Blair Academy is an accomplished prep school that has produced former NBA player Luol Deng among its most famous alums.

Ponnam is a versatile post player who also shot 41.4 percent on three-point attempts last season. The City of Basketball Love website quoted Ponnam stating she needs to work on her cardio, conditioning and rebounding. Colorado, Northwestern and Rutgers were other power conference programs to offer Ponnam.

Ponnam scored in double figures 14 times during the 2024-25 season and recorded two double-doubles. Blair Academy finished 21-4 overall during the 2024-25 season. Expect Arizona to add more frontcourt players in the 2026 class.

Burke had to rebuild the entire Arizona roster when she was hired this spring. Arizona has four seniors on its 2025-26 roster. Forwards Nora Francois and Fredriecka Wallace are the only seniors in the Arizona frontcourt on the 2025-26 roster. Arizona has five frontcourt players with eligibility remaining beyond 2025-26.

Depending on who returns in 2026-27, Ponnam could have a chance to contribute as a freshman. Arizona signed four freshmen in the 2025 class, with Akpotayobo being the tallest. Burke and her staff can continue building the 2026 class knowing that they have a post player committed.

The versatility Ponnam provides Arizona as a post player who can stretch the floor will help Burke form the future Arizona roster. Players can sign with their future programs during the Early Signing period from November 12 through November 19.