Arizona 2026 Early Signing Period tracker led by strong group of blue chip signees

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have secured the 34th-ranked 2026 class in the 247Sports composite rankings. That is an improvement over the 50th-ranked 2025 class. The 2026 Arizona class is led by six blue-chip signees, which includes four-star quarterback Oscar Rios.

SIGNED Safety Hannibal Carter Navies| 6'2.5", 195 LBS | Grayson High School | Loganville, Georgia| Three-star| 1310th prospect in 2026 class| 116th safety| 127th in Georgia per 247Sports Composite Rankings

Signed| Offensive tackle Khalil Sanogo| 6'4, 300 LBS| Mansfield Legacy High School| Mansfield, Texas| Three-Star| 1219th prospect| 101st OT, 170th in Texas.

Signed| Linebacker Jaden Parker| 6'1, 225 pounds| Anna High School| Anna Texas, Three-star| 1,264th prospect, 111th LB| 177th in Texas.

Signed| Cornerback Xaier Haier| 6'4, 180 pounds| Ryan High School| Denton, Texas| Four-star| 435th prospect, 37th CB| 56th in Texas

Signed| Safety Griffin Tillis| 5'11 185 pounds| Grand Oaks, High School, Spring, Texas| Three-Star| 2103rd prospect| 199th safety| 284th in Texas.

Signed| Defensive lineman Kevin Moorer| 6'4, 277 LBS| Hutchinson Community College| Mobile, Alabama| Three-star|19th Junior College prospect| seventh DL and fifth in Alabama.

Signed| Edge rusher Harvie Moeai| 6'4, 225 LBS| Skyridge High School| Lehi, Utah| Three-star| 1449th prospect| 117 edge rusher| 22nd in Utah

Signed| Interior Offensive lineman Malachi Joyner 6'4, 275 LBS| Williams Field High School| Gilbert, Arizona| Four-star prospect| 236th overall|16th IOL| third in Arizona

Signed| Offensive Tackle Justin Morales| 6'5, 265 LBS| Franklin High School| El Paso, Texas| Four-star prospect| 311th overall| 30th OT| 38th in Texas

Signed| Defensive lineman Keytrin Harris| 6'2, 290 LBS, Compass High School| Chandler, Arizona| Three-Star Prospect| 821st overall, 91St DL, 15th in Arizona.

Signed| Interior Offensive Lineman Nathan Allen| 6'5. 275 LBS| Carlsbad High School| Carlsbad, California| Three-Star Prospect| 1,449th overall, 111th IO| 112 in California.

Signed| Dash Fifita, linebacker| 5'10, 185 LBS| Santa Margarita Catholic| Rancho Santa Margarita, California| Three-Star Prospect| 2,585th overall| 232nd LB, 235th in California.

Signed Henry Gaballis, tight end| 6'4, 215 pounds| Archbishop Murphy| Everett, Washington| Three-star prospect| 601st overall| 36th TE| second in Washington

Signed| RJ Mosley wide receiver| 6'4 185 LBS| Pittsburg High School| Pittsburg, California| Four-Star Prospect| 339th Overall| 53rd WR| 31st in California

Signed Oscar Rios Quarterback| 6'3, 175 LBS| Downey High School| Downey, California| Four-star prospect| 253rd overall| 16th QB| 23rd in California.

Signed Brandon Smith, running back 6'0 185 LBS| Central East High School| Fresno, California| Four-star prospect| 336th overall| 21st RB| 29th in California

Signed Prince Williams, edge rusher| 6'3, 255 LBS| Bishop Gorman| Las Vegas, California| Three-star prospect| 629th Overall|| 63rd edge rusher| fourth in Nevada.

How Long is the Early National Signing Period?

The Early National Signing Period for football began on Wednesday and continues through Friday. The traditional National Signing Day for the 2026 class will be on February 4.