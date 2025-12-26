Arizona 2026 edge rusher signee Prince Williams named Nevada HS POY

Three-edge rusher Prince Williams, a 2026 Arizona signee, was named the 2025 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year. Williams helped lead Las Vegas Bishop Gorman to their fifth consecutive state championship.

Williams had 91 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 2025. During his last three seasons with Bishop Gorman, Williams had 261 tackles, 96.0 TL, 105.0 QB hurries, 34.0 sacks and 9.0 forced fumbles.

Williams finished his high school career for legendary Bishop Gorman as the all-time leader in tackles, TFLs and sacks. This is the fifth consecutive year that Bishop Gorman had the Nevada HS POY. Arizona played against Hawaii QB Micah Alejado, who was the 2022 and 2023 Nevada POY.

Williams is a high three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 631st overall player, 63rd edge rusher and fourth player in Nevada in the 2026 class. Eleven of the top 29 players from Nevada in the 2026 class are from Bishop Gorman.

Greg Biggins, the National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, stated Williams "can create havoc as an edge, tackle or even a nose and will go down as one of the better defensive players Gorman has produced." Biggins observed Williams might excel most as a three-tech or traditional defensive tackle if he adds 25-30 pounds.

Per Zach Poff of MaxPreps, Williams excelled in the big games. Williams had 11 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 6.0 QB hurries, and a forced fumble against California Southern Section Division 1 Champion Santa Margarita.

Against Illinois 6A runner-up East Saint Louis, Williams had 17.0 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 2,0 QB hurries, and a forced fumble in a 35-10 win over the Flyers. Williams is a player who has the potential to come in and contribute to Arizona as a true freshman in 2026.