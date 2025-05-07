Arizona 2026 safety prospect Gavin Day asks "Where's Home?" among his top 6

Four-star 2026 safety Gavin Day asked, "Where's Home?" in a repost on X from On3 Recruits on Monday. The On3 recruits account stated, "One team is trending for On3 4-star safety Gavin Day," as reported by Chad Simmons. On3 projects five teams with better than a 10 percent chance for a Day commitment.

Iowa leads with a 29.1 percent chance for a commitment from Day. Arizona State is second at 20.5 percent, followed by Utah at 13.3 and Arizona and Minnesota at 11.1 percent. The X post lists Texas A&M and USC among the top six for Day, but not Minnesota.

Day will take the first of five official visits to Minnesota beginning on May 30, per his On3 profile page. Arizona, Arizona State and Iowa are all listed as hosting Day on June 6 by both 247Sports and On3. Utah is scheduled to host Day beginning on June 20.

Day is the 476th prospect, 38th safety and second player in Nevada in the 2026 class out of Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Day has excellent size for a safety at 6'3 and 190 pounds. Arizona safeties coach Brett Arce is leading the recruitment for Day per his 247Sports profile page.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said in his analysis Day "has an athletic 6-3, 190 pound frame and looks like he could grow in to more of a hybrid safety/linebacker down the road. He’s rangy, covers a lot of ground and can really fly to the football."

Arizona loses senior starting safety Dalton Johnson after the 2025 season. Day would provide Arizona with coveted length in the secondary. The departures of Tacario Davis and Emmanuel Karnley to the transfer portal after the 2024 season cost Arizona exceptional length in the secondary. Day would be the tallest defensive back for Arizona.