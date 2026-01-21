Arizona 2026 schedule features early Big XII game and three at home in November

Arizona learned its 2026 Big XII schedule on Wednesday. As previously announced, Arizona opens the season at home against Northern Arizona on September 5. All 12 Arizona games are currently scheduled for Saturday, but that could change.

Arizona has a difficult early-season game at BYU on September 12. BYU finished the 2025 season 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 12th in the USA Today Coaches poll. After BYU, Arizona plays non-conference games at home against Northern Illinois on September 19 and at Washington State on September 26.

Arizona begins its remaining Big XII schedule on October 3 against Cincinnati. West Virginia hosts Arizona on October 10 as the Wildcats will play against former head coach Rich Rodriguez. After an October 10 bye week, Arizona will play six consecutive weeks to conclude the 2026 regular season.

Four out of the final six games for Arizona in 2026 are at home. Arizona hosts Iowa State on October 24. Texas Tech hosts Arizona on October 31. TCU is at Arizona on November 7 and the Wildcats host Utah on November 14 as the only time in 2026 with games in consecutive weeks at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Finishing the season

Arizona plays at Kansas State on November 21 in their final 2026 road game and penultimate regular season contest. Arizona and Kansas State played a home-and-home in the past two seasons that were previously scheduled non-conference games. The 2026 game between Arizona and Kansas State will be their first official Big XII contest.

As always, Arizona will finish the 2026 season against Arizona State. Being an even-numbered year, the 2026 Territorial Cup will be contested in Tucson. The 2026 schedule is more challenging for Arizona than 2025. Arizona plays the top three teams in the 2025 Big XII standings and faces only one of the bottom six in 2026.