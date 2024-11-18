Arizona 3-point shooting defense and offense big concern through 3 games
Arizona shot and defended the three-point shot poorly versus Canisius and Wisconsin in two of their first three games of the 2024-25 season. Arizona did shoot the three well and defend the arc in a dominant win over Old Dominion in the second game of the 2024-25 season.
Arizona made eight of its 28 three-point attempts versus Canisius which is 28.6 percent and allowed the Golden Griffins to make 10 of its 26 threes for 38.5 percent. Arizona made eight of 22 three-point attempts versus Old Dominion for 36.4 percent and held the Monarchs to 2-16 for 12.5 percent.
On Friday night at Wisconsin, Arizona made four of its 23 three-point attempts and allowed Wisconsin to make 12 of its 27 shots from beyond the arc. The difference in three-point shooting had as big of an impact in the 103-88 loss at Wisconsin on Friday as the 63 combined fouls called.
Four players on Cansius made over 40 percent of their three-point attempts taking multiple shots. No Arizona players made over 40 percent of their three-point attempts versus Canisius taking multiple shots. Caleb Love led Arizona with three made three-point shots versus Canisius on a team-high eight attempts.
Devin Ceaser came off the bench to make two of his five three-point attempts for Old Dominion in a 102-44 loss to Arizona. Anthony Dell'Orso and Love made two of their five three-point attempts versus Old Dominion and Carter Bryant shot 2-4. That has been the only game this season Arizona shot and defended the three well.
Four Wisconsin players took and made multiple three-point attempts versus Arizona. Wisconsin guard John Tonje scored 41 points on 8-14 from the floor, 4-6 threes and 21-22 from the free throw line. Dell'Orso was the only Arizona player to shoot well from three, making two of his four attempts versus Wisconsin.
Arizona is 324th nationally making 27.4 percent of its three-point shots and 260th with opponents converting 34.8 percent beyond the arc. Every Arizona player with at least five three-point attempts is shooting below 40 percent. Arizona has to improve shooting and defending the three with a tough stretch of games that begins with Duke on Friday.