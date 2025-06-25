Arizona a finalist for 5-star 2026 point guard Ikenna Alozie

Five-star point guard Ikenna Alozie named Arizona in his top eight programs on Tuesday. Alozie who is originally from Nigeria plays for Dream City Academy in Glendale. Washington is the majority favorite, with Arizona the only serious challenger, per On3.

Alozie is the ninth overall prospect nationally, second PG and top player in Arizona in the 2026 class. With McKale Center about a two-hour drive from Dream City Academy, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will have multiple opportunities to scout Alozie.

Alabama, Gonzaga, Houston Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville are the other six finalists. Washington has a 53.8 percent chance for a commitment from Alozie, with Arizona second at 16.7 percent in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Every other program is listed with a 1.3 percent chance or less for an Alozie commitment.

Alozie is listed at 6'2 and 182 pounds with a 6'6 wingspan. With Arizona starting point guard Jaden Bradley entering his final season of eligibility, Alozie would be the likely starter at point guard in 2026-27 if he commits to Arizona.

The consensus on Alozie between 247Sports and On3 is that he is an explosive and powerful lead guard with elite speed. Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports and Jamie Shaw of On3 both like the pressure Alozie puts on the ball defensively. Alozie would perfectly fit the up-tempo style of play Tommy Lloyd prefers.

Arizona does not currently have any commits in the 2026 class. The 2025 Arizona class that includes five-star prospects Brayden Burries and Koa Peat finished third nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. A commitment from Alozie would help Lloyd set a foundation for Arizona to sign another top 10 class.

Alozie did not set a timetable for when he will take his official visits or a commitment date. Alozie told On3 he has been to Arizona many times, likes that it is close to Glendale, that it is family based and how long Arizona has been recruiting him.