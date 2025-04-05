Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois reportedly reached out to potential WBB candidates

Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois started to reach out to candidates this morning to be the next women's basketball coach, per multiple sources as reported by SB Nation writer and podcaster Mitchell Northam. Javier Morales of Tucson Sports reported he heard Reed-Francois will act fact for a replacement.

Adia Barnes accepted the head coaching position at SMU after eight seasons at Arizona. There has been a lot of speculation about Barnes leaving, but no verification from her or the Arizona athletic department about what specifically led to her departure. Barnes had one year remaining on her contract.

The two names that have emerged as coaches Arizona could target are Brenda Frese of Maryland and Lindy LaRocque of UNLV. Frese who is an Arizona basketball alum would likely cost too much money and LaRocque posted to social media that she is focused on UNLV.

Arizona would be an upgrade for LaRocque, who is at a Mid-Major level at UNLV and in the Mountain West Conference. Reed-Francois hired LaRocque at UNLV when she was the athletic director for the Rebels. If LaRocque is truly not interested, expect Reed-Francois to quickly pivot to other candidates.

Reed-Francois is well-connected. Arizona hired Reed-Francois from Missouri. Former Tennessee standout and head coach Kellie Harper was hired by Missouri last month as their new head coach. Expect Arizona and Reed-Francois to conduct a national search for the next Arizona head coach.

Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star is reporting that Barnes has accepted the head coaching position at SMU.

Prior to being at UNLV in her first AD position, Reed-Francois worked at California, San Jose State, Santa Clara, Fresno State, San Francisco and Tennessee. Coaches with connections to those schools are potentially worth watching as Reed-Francois conducts her search.

The new Arizona women's basketball coach will face a formidable rebuilding project with seven players from the 2024-25 roster entering the transfer portal. With Barnes leaving there is no guarantee who will return for Arizona in 2025-26. Jasmine Gipson and Roxy White are committed to Arizona in the 2025 class.

The quicker Reed-Francois acts will benefit the Arizona hire in the transfer portal. Connecticut and South Carolina will play in the National Championship Game on Sunday in Tampa to conclude the season. Arizona added Sahnya Jah from South Carolina after the Gamecocks won the 2024 National Championship.