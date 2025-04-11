Arizona adds 1st Becky Burke transfer with Noelani Cornfield from Buffalo

Becky Burke is working quickly since being hired as the new Arizona head coach on Wednesday. Point guard Noelani Cornfield is joining Burke at Arizona after transferring from Buffalo, where she played last season. Cornfield previously played two seasons at Southern Mississippi.

In her one season playing for Burke, Cornfield set career highs almost across the board. Cornfield averaged 10.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor, 28.9 percent on three-point attempts and 78.6 percent on free throws with a 47.1 eFG percentage.

Before her two seasons at Southern Mississippi, Cornfield spent two years at Northwest Florida State College, a two-year school in Niceville, Florida. After modest numbers with NWFSC, Cornfield averaged 8.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.8 SPG in 30 games with two starts during the 2022-23 season at Southern Mississippi.

Cornfield averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 8.4 APG and 3.6 SPG while shooting 40.4 percent from the field, made one of six three-point attempts and 81.5 percent of her free throws as Buffalo won the WNIT. Cornfield had seven points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 71-64 Buffalo win over Rutgers in the WNIT quarterfinals.

Incoming!



Lani Cornfield has followed her coach to Arizona. Lani is her name, assists are her game. Nice transfer for Coach Burke as she builds her team. pic.twitter.com/oNiiJAkIWC — Lori Burkhart (@loriburkhart) April 11, 2025

Rutgers was the only power conference team Buffalo played during the 2024-25 season. Cornfield also averaged 11.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG and 2.5 SPG while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, made two of her three three-point attempts and four of six free throws in Buffalo's two Mid-American Conference Tournament games.

Cornfield transferring to Arizona provides the Wildcats with a player who is familiar with the system Burke runs. There is a consensus hope that Arizona can add sophomore guard Kristen Lewis-Williams, who was second on Buffalo, averaging 13.6 PPG and 3.1 APG and led the Bulls with 5.5 RPG.