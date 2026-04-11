Arizona adds 1st big transfer with former McDonald's All-American Puff Morris

Arizona added its first 2026 transfer with former McDonald's All-American Aliyahna "Puff" Morris committing to the Wildcats from California on Friday. Arizona head coach Becky Burke hinted at the addition of Morris with a McDonald's GIF on a X post before the commitment.

Morris joins a 2026 Arizona recruiting class of guards Arynn Finley, Jasleen Green, Mikayla Presser-Palmer and forward Priyanka Ponnam. Guards Molly Ladwig and Sumayah Sugapong and center Callie Hinder return for Arizona in 2026-27.

Morris averaged 7.0 points per game playing 23.8 minutes with 18 starts in 26 games on 34.1 percent from the field, 31.9 percent on three-point attempts and 56.4 percent from the free throw line with 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

As a former McDonald's All-American, Morris should become the top talent on the 2025-26 Arizona roster. Sugapong is Arizona's leading returning scorer at 11.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.2 APG. The 5'5 Morris and 5'7 Sugapong should provide Arizona with a good but undersized backcourt.

NEWS: Cal transfer Puff Morris has committed to Arizona.



The 5-5 freshman averaged 7 ppg and 3.1 apg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/GzaRMOFi0Z — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 11, 2026

Rebuilding the 2026-27 roster

Burke and her staff still have multiple prospects and transfers to add to the roster, with eight players currently projected for 2026-27. Arizona lost eight players to the Transfer Portal and three who completed their eligibility after the 2025-26 season.

Ladwig averaged 3.5 PPG and 1.6 RPG. At 6'0, Ladwig provides Arizona and Burke with more size in the backcourt that will be needed with Morris and Sugapong likely getting the majority of the minutes per game.

As a McDonald's All-American, Morris should be a player Burke can continue to build the Arizona roster around and use to help recruit other elite players. After finishing with 12 wins and 18 losses overall and three victories and 18 defeats in the Big XII, 2026-27 will be critical for Arizona and Burke to show progress.