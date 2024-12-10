Arizona adds 2025 DL Porter Patton from same high school as Nick Foles
Arizona received a commitment from 2025 6'7 defensive lineman Porter Patton on Tuesday. Patton attends Austin Westlake High School, the same high school that produced legendary Arizona quarterback Nick Foles, future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller Drew Brees and Cade Clubnik of Clemson, who plays the same position.
Patton had a productive senior season for Westlake with 39 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2.0 QB hurries, 1.0 pass defended and 1.0 fumble recovery. Arizona has 21 players in the 2025 class with the commitment from Patton. Patton is the fourth DL in the 2025 Arizona class.
Arizona beat out Air Force, Navy and Marshall for the commitment from Patton. At 6'7 and 260 pounds, Patton will have to continue filling out to become an impact player for Arizona. Patton is not ranked by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, or Rivals. The production from Patton is encouraging.
Arizona needs to continue building depth on the DL and throughout the roster. Arizona defensive lineman Bryce Echols and Nick Fernandez have entered the transfer portal. Expect Arizona to target several DL in the transfer portal to add depth and experience to the 2025 roster.
NCSA College Recruiting lists Patton's primary position as defensive end with defensive tackle as his secondary position. Patton is listed with a 5.0 40-yard dash and 4.81 5-10-5 shuttle by NCSA College Recruiting. Patton is going to have to improve his speed to contribute at Arizona.
Arizona did not offer Patton until November 27. As a late-rising prospect in the 2025 class, Patton could have a much higher ceiling than his lack of a recruiting ranking could indicate. Taking a chance on a 6'7 edge rusher for Arizona is worth it with the potential to contribute if he develops. Patton is a good redshirt candidate in the 2025 season.