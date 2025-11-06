Arizona Adds 2026 S Depth Flipping Hannibal Navies From Kansas State

Arizona received its 21st commit in the 2026 class by flipping three-star safety Hannibal Navies from Kansas State on Wednesday night. Navies is the second safety commit in the 2026 Arizona class with fellow three-star prospect Griffin Tillis.

Navies is the 1,276th prospect, 103rd safety and 123rd player in Georgia out of Loganville, Grayson, in the 2026 class. Navies' father played nine seasons in the NFL and at Colorado. At 6'2.5 and 195 pounds, Navies will provide Arizona with excellent length in the secondary.

Arizona acted quickly on Navies. The Wildcats offered Navies a scholarship on October 9 and he visited the weekend of October 11 for the BYU game. Kansas State held the commitment from Navies since June 15. Navies took his official visit to Kansas State the weekend of June 12.

There will be opportunities for new defensive backs to earn playing time with Arizona in 2026. Arizona loses senior DB Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes after the 2026 season. In addition to Navies and Tills, Arizona also has a commitment from high-three-star CB Xaier Hiler in the secondary in the 2026 class.

The flip of Navies is doubly significant with his previous commitment to Kansas State. Arizona adds talent and takes away commitment from a Big XII rival. Arizona has the 40th ranked 2026 class and Arizona has the 40th-ranked 2026 class nationally and is sixth in the Big XII. Kansas State has the 13th-ranked 2026 Big XII class.

The Early National Signing Period for Football is less than four weeks away, from December 3-5. Arizona is trending towards its best class since signing the 22nd-ranked class in 2022. Navies is the first commit from Georgia to Arizona in the 2026 class. Redshirt sophomore safety Jack Lutrell is also from Georgia projected on the 2026 Arizona roster.