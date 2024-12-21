Arizona adds 2nd FCS transfer DL with Deshawn McKnight from Tennessee-Martin

Tennessee-Martin defensive lineman DeShawn McKnight became the second Football Championship Subdivision defensive lineman to commit to Arizona. McKnight committed to Arizona on Friday after Northwestern State DL Chancellor Owens pledged to the Wildcats on December 14.

McKnight began his career at Appalachian State. In seasons with Appalachian State McKnight had 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 pass defended and 1,0 forced fumble. McKnight did not receive any playing time at Appalachian State in 2023 and transferred toTennessee-Martin following the season.

McKnight had his best collegiate season for Tennessee-Martin in 2024 with 21 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble. As an Appalachian State signee, McKnight was the 1,338th prospect, 149th linebacker and 19th player in South Carolina out of Sumter.

McKnight did not record any stats in his one game versus Kansas State which was the lone game Tennessee-Martin played versus a Power Four Conference opponent in 2024. McKnight failed to record any stats versus North Carolina and at Texas A&M in 2023 in his two game versus Power Four opponents for Appalachian State.

McKnight is important with Arizona losing defensive linemen Bryce Echols, Nick Fernandez and Keanu Mailoto entering the transfer portal. At 6'3 and 285 pounds, McKnight provides Arizona will good size in the middle of the defense. McKnight has to prove he can produce versus Power Four opponents.

Arizona added defensive linemen, Kaleb Jones, Mays Pese and Zac Siulepa in the 2025 class during the Early Signing Period and has a commitment from Porter Patton who will likely sign with the Wildcats in February. Expect Arizona to continue being active in the transfer portal adding defensive linemen to the 2025 roster.

Arizona was 91st nationally averaging 5.08 TFLs 94th posting 1.67 sacks per game and 104th with opponents gaining 4.86 yards per carry. Those numbers have to improve in 2025 if Arizona is going to be competitive. Hopefully McKnight and Owens are a good start.