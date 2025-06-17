Arizona adds 4 commitments on Monday from recent official visits

Cornerback Xaier Hiler, safety Griffin Tillis, tight end Darren Schmitt and linebacker/running back Jaden Parker all committed to the 2026 Arizona class after taking their official visits in the last week. Hiler is the highest-ranked commit in the 2026 Arizona class and the Wildcats flipped Schmidt from Boise State.

Hiler is the 39th CB and 59th player in Texas out of Denton, Ryan, but does not have an overall national ranking. Arizona beat out Bowling Green and Oregon State for a commitment from Hiler. The Beavers were the only other program to host Hiler for an official visit.

Hiler had 31 tackles, five pass breakups and seven interceptions as a junior in 2024. At 6'4 and 180 pounds, Hiler provides Arizona with exceptional length at CB. Hiler also competed in track and field, running in the 100 and 200 meters and participating in the long and triple jumps.

Tillis is the 134th safety and 234th player in Texas out of Springs, Grand Oaks. Arizona beat out Louisiana, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Texas-El Paso, Texas-San Antonio and UNLV for the commitment from Tillis. Tillis had 56 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and four interceptions in 2024.

Schmitt is the 1,353rd prospect, 96th athlete but is projected as a tight end and the 14th player in Washington in the 247Sports composite rankings out of Vancouver, Evergreen. Arizona flipped Schmitt from Boise State, who is scheduled to host the three-star prospect this weekend.

Schmitt had 15 receptions for 196 yards and five TDs as a junior in 2024, per MaxPreps. Arizona adds its first TE in the 2026 class with the commitment from Schmitt. Arizona signed TE Kellan Ford in the 2025 class. California and BYU were the only other power conference programs to offer Schmitt per247Sports.

The 2026 Arizona class moves up to 50th in the 247Composite rankings and vaults from 14th to ninth in the Big XII. With five prospects scheduled for the final weekend of official visits beginning Friday, Arizona should start to receive more commits in the 2026 class.

Houston was the only other power conference program to offer Parker. Arizona received the commitment from Parker 10 days after offering him a scholarship. Parker is an excellent all-around athlete as a basketball player and two-way football player. San Diego State was set to host Parker this week.