Arizona adds Australian punter Chase Ridley after he's granted WVU release

Australian punter Chase Ridley has received a release from West Virginia after originally signing with the Mountaineers and is now headed to Arizona. Ridley signed with WVU during the early signing period in December. WVU has since signed former Colorado State punter Bryan Hansen.

The On3 site WV Sports noted that Ridley started punting full-time a little over a year ago and that he credited Pro-Kick Australia for helping him develop his technique, discipline and understanding American football.

Ridley is 6'3 and 233 pounds. Before seeking an opportunity as a punter, Ridley played Australian Rules Football. Ridley will have four seasons of eligibility remaining. Australian Isaac Lovison was the primary punter for Arizona in 2025.

Lovison averaged 42.6 yards per punt with three touchbacks, 13 inside the 20-yard line, six that went for 50 or more yards and forced three touchbacks. Lovison replaced Michael Salgado-Medina, who began the 2025 season as the Arizona place kicker and punter.

Salgado-Medina averaged 41.7 yards per punt, with one touchback, one inside the 20 and one punt of 51 yards and forced two fair catches in attempts in 2025. In 2025, Salgado-Medina averaged 43.3 yards per punt with 15 inside the 20, six punts of 50 yards or more and forced 15 fair catches in 2024.

Salgado-Medina is a rising junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Arizona also had freshman kicker and punter Tyler Prasuhn on the 2025 roster. Ridley is being brought in to be the primary punter for Arizona in 2026. After the change from Salgado-Medina to Lovison in 2025, Arizona could always have an open competition.

The 247Sports composite rankings list Ridley as the eighth punter in the 2026 class. Arizona finished 101st nationally in 2025 averaging 41.45 yards per punt between Lovison and Salgado-Medina. Ridley was added by Arizona to significantly improve those numbers in 2026.