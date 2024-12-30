Arizona adds backfield depth with Utah transfer RB Mike Mitchell

Arizona added its second transfer running back on Sunday with Mike Mitchell from Utah. The addition of Mitchell pushes Arizona to tied for first nationally with Oklahoma State and UCLA with 18 incoming transfers. Mitchell joins Ismail Mahdi as transfer RBs to Arizona for 2025.

Mitchell was second on Utah with 158 rushing yards and one touchdown and third with 47 carries as the primary backup to star RB Micah Bernard. Mitchell was a high three-star prospect in the 2023 class as the 467th player, 29th RB and 83rd player in Florida out of Middleburg. Mitchell has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville and Washington State were the programs other than Utah to offer Mitchell out of high school. Mitchell ran for 1,378 yards on 8.9 yards per carry with 18 TDs as a junior at Middleburg in 2021. Mitchell showed his ability to have an impact on the game with 14 carries for 75 yards at Utah State in 2024.

On3 ranks Mitchell as the 1,237th transfer and 99th RB in the 2025 portal. Mahdi is the 242nd-ranked transfer and 14th RB in the 2025 portal. Mitchell will likely begin the season behind Mahdi and Arizona returning RB Kedrick Reescano on the depth chart. Mitchell projects to help Arizona's depth in 2025 with potential as a long-term starter.

Mitchell gives Arizona three RBs with the potential to contribute in 2024. Arizona was 120th nationally averaging 106.58 rushing yards per game in 2024. Quali Conley carried the Arizona rushing offense in 2024 averaging 62.08 yards per game and scoring eight of the 11 TDs on the ground.

Expect Arizona to open the season with Mahdi and Reescano sharing the carries with Mitchell mixing in behind them. Arizona hosts Hawaii in the season opener on August 30. Hawaii was 92nd nationally in 2024 allowing 165.67 rushing yards per game.