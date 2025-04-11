Arizona adds critical depth with Harvard point guard Evan Nelson

Pete Nakos of On3 was the first to report on Thursday night that Arizona is adding Harvard graduate transfer Evan Nelson. Nelson, who played in high school at Salpointe, has one season of eligibility remaining. The one season of eligibility remaining for Nelson is due to missing the 2023-24 season with an injury.

The Ivy League does not allow players to take redshirts or play as graduates. Nelson averaged 8.2 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor, 39.8 percent on three-point attempts and 84.5 percent from the free throw line with a 51.1 eFG percentage.

Arizona gains needed experience and an efficient three-point shooter ball handler to help Jaden Bradley in the backcourt next season. Nelson averaged 26.4 minutes per game in his three seasons at Harvard. The addition of Nelson comes one day after 2025 five-star combo guard Brayden Burries committed to Arizona.

Nelson played for Tommy Amaker at Harvard. Amaker previously coached at Seton Hall and Michigan and was the point guard on the first Final Four team for Mike Krzyzewski and the national runner-up at Duke in 1986. Nelson had his best season in 2024-25.

Nelson averaged career highs of 9.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 55.5 eFG percentage and 91.9 percent on free throws, which were also his best numbers in three seasons at Harvard. Nelson also contributed 2.9 APG and shot 40.4 percent on threes in 2024-25.

In addition to Bradley, Arizona also returns Anthony Dell'Orso in the backcourt next season. Arizona needed to add depth, particularly at point guard for 2025-26. Conrad Martinez, who was Bradley's primary backup at point guard in 2024-25 and K.J. Lewis both transferred, necessitating Arizona add backcourt depth in 2025-26.