Arizona adds depth and experience with BYU transfer OT Jake Griffin

Former BYU offensive tackle Jake Griffin announced his intention to join his brother Jaxon on the Arizona football team on Monday. Griffin played in 10 games for BYU during the 2025 season. Arizona gains an experienced offensive lineman who originally signed with BYU in the 2020 class.

Griffin took two years off from college football to be a full-time missionary in Durban, South Africa. There is no 2026 transfer rating for Griffin, but he was the 1,844th prospect, 153rd OT and 37th player in Arizona out of Mesa, Red Mountain in the 2020 class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

BYU lists Griffin at 6'6 and 305 pounds. An exceptional all-around athlete, Griffin played defense and offense in high school in addition to basketball. As a defensive end, Griffin had 71 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in his final two high school seasons.

Griffin is expected to have two seasons of eligibility with Arizona after being on the roster for three years at BYU. BYU lists Griffin as only receiving playing time in 2025. As a high school prospect, Griffin received offers from Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, UCLA, Utah, Indiana, Utah State and San Diego State per BYU.

Incoming offensive line transfers

In addition to Griffin, Arizona has received commitments from former Washington interior offensive lineman Zachary Henning and San Jose State OT Nate Hale. Arizona is expected to return rising redshirt sophomore starting guard Alexander Doost and tackle Matthew Lado in 2026.

Expect Arizona to continue adding OL depth through the Transfer Portal. Griffin should provide stability and leadership with experience of being in a college football program at 23 to 24 years old, entering the 2026 season. Arizona does not have a lot of experience on its OL entering 2026.