Arizona adds depth with Albany offensive lineman Chance Roberts

Arizona added offensive line depth on Tuesday with their first spring transfer portal addition, Chance Roberts from Albany. Roberts, who is listed at 6'5 and 300 pounds by Albany, will be a senior in 2025. Roberts was 6'4 and 270 pounds as an offensive tackle prospect coming out of high school in the 2021 class.

There is not a lot of information available about Roberts on his Albany profile page other than that he was one of 38 football players named to the Coastal Athletic Association fall honor roll. Roberts was coached by former Arizona offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek, who was his position coach for the last two seasons.

Roberts is the sixth transfer offensive lineman Arizona has added for the 2025 season. Three of the incoming transfer offensive linemen for Arizona are projected to start by Our Lads. Roberts is the second transfer OL Arizona has added for 2025 from a Football Championship Subdivision school.

Perez is projected to be the Arizona starting center. Right guard Ka'ena Decambra and right tackle Ty Buchanan are the other incoming transfer OL projected to start for Arizona in 2025. Arizona also added left tackle Tristan Bounds and left guard Jordan Brown through the transfer portal to the 2025 OL.

Roberts has good size to be able to compete at the power conference level. It is difficult to project how much he will contribute without knowing more information. Roberts appears to have one season of eligibility remaining. Albany listed Roberts as being on their roster for two seasons.

With some junior college players receiving an extra year of eligibility, that is a possibility for Roberts if that is the route he took before attending Albany. More information about Roberts should become available when Arizona officially announces his addition to the roster.