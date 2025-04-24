Arizona adds exceptional length with Texas Tech transfer C Achol Magot

The addition of 6'7 center Achol Magot as a transfer from Texas Tech gives Arizona its tallest player through the portal this spring. Magot spent two seasons at Texas Tech and is a Salpointe Catholic alumnus. Magot redshirted as a freshman in 2023-24 and played only 34 minutes in nine games in 2024-25.

Magot will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with Arizona and is likely a long-term developmental player. Arizona desperately needed size on its 2025-26 roster, with the tallest players before the addition of Magot being 6'2. Montaya Dew, Nora Francois and Freddie Wallace are all 6'2

Magot had six points, 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while making three of her eight shots from the field and missing all four free throws in 2024-25 with 14 fouls committed. Magot played a season-high 10 minutes at Iowa State in January and recorded a career-high five rebounds while missing all three shots.

The 1.6 fouls per game for Magot while playing an average of only 3.8 MPG is concerning. Magot averaged 13.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game in 16 games with Southern Arizona Prep Volunteers while recording 10 double-doubles in addition to playing at Salpointe.

Welcome to the Wildcat Family, Achol Magot! 🌵 pic.twitter.com/f3AaTniSOe — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 23, 2025

New Arizona assistant coach James Ewing, who was on Becky Burke's staff at Buffalo, has a big job ahead of him working with Magot. Ewing specializes in working with post players. Francois is entering her final season of eligibility. Dew and Wallace each have two years of eligibility remaining.

Expect Burke and her staff to continue focusing on the frontcourt. Arizona has added quality depth in the backcourt. Arizona needs more depth in the post and to continue adding more length on the wing. Burke and her staff are quickly building a roster less than two weeks after being introduced as head coach.