Arizona adds experienced and productive UConn safety Lee Molette III

Safety Lee Molette III had 123 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 36 games with Connecticut from 2023 through 2025. Molette III committed to Arizona on Tuesday as a one-year graduate transfer.

Molette III is the 544th-ranked transfer and 48th safety in the 2026 portal per the 247Sports rankings. The 2025 season was the best for Molette with 65 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one interception and 3.0 passes defended. At 6'3 and 180 pounds, Molette III provides Arizona with exceptional length in the secondary.

Rebuilding the secondary for Arizona is a primary focus for the 2026 roster. Molette III projects as a starter and leader in the 2026 Arizona secondary. Arizona has to replace starters, cornerbacks Michael Dansby, Ayden Garnes and Marquis Groves-Killebrew and safeties Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes.

Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and safety Gavin Hunter lead the returnees for Arizona in the secondary entering 2026. Arizona added CB Tyrese Boss and safeties Cam Chapa and Malcom Hartzog Jr., in addition to Molette, to the secondary on the 2026 roster.

Grad transfer 1 year 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9mBiTxHhlb — Lee Molette III (@LeeMolette) January 3, 2026

Can Arizona duplicate its 2026 pass defense?

Arizona was seventh nationally, allowing 165.3 passing yards per game and holding opponents to a 54.0 completion percentage and led the nation with a 97.21 passer rating against and permitting only nine touchdowns through the air, while ranking second with 22 interceptions.

Although Arizona has to rebuild its secondary, the Wildcats have stability in the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, CBs coach Chip Viney and safeties coach Brett Arce return for Arizona in 2026.

There is promise among the returnees for Arizona in the secondary to mix in with the newcomers. Hunter had eight tackles, one TFL and a pass defended in the 24-19 loss to SMU in the Holiday Bowl. Rising sophomore Coleman Patmon should also have a bright future for Arizona.