Arizona adds FCS All-American tackling machine LB Blake Gotcher

Arizona added its second player in less than a week from Northwestern State with Football Championship Subdivision All-American linebacker Blake Gottcher. Edge rusher Chancellor Owens committed to Arizona on December 15. Gotcher is the 11th transfer addition to the 2025 Arizona roster.

Gotcher had 162 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. The Buck Buchanan Award honoring the best defensive player in FCS named Gothcer a finalist. Gotcher had a breakout season in his first year at Northwestern State.

Before playing for Northwestern State in 2024, Gotcher played from 2021 through 2023 at Lamar. Gothcer had 83 tackles for the Cardinals in his three seasons. Gotcher was second on Lamar in 2022 with 61 tackles in 11 games during his sophomore season.

Gotcher is the sixth transfer added to the 2025 Arizona roster on defense and the first LB, Arizona has to replace 2023 leading tackle Jacob Manu and Kamuela Kaaihue at LB. Manu among transfer portal entrees. Manu has committed to former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch at Washington,.

A few notes on @BlakeGotcher:



— 10+ tackles in 11 of Northwestern State’s 12 games this year

— Five games with 16+ tackles, including a season-high 23 vs. Prairie View

— In addition to the 162 total tackles, he had 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 22, 2024

Gotcher received three stars from On3 as the 507th transfer and 34th LB in the 2025 portal. Arizona has the 26th-ranked transfer class in the 247Sports composite rankings. Gotcher will now have a chance to prove he can compete at the highest level of FBS in a Power Conference.

Expect Gotcher to start. For Arizona to significantly improve defensively in 2025, Gotcher needs to be an impact player for the Wildcat. With the players Arizona has returning and the additions in the transfer portal the secondary should be the strength of the Wildcats in 2025.

Taye Brown who was second with 69 tackles and added 4.0 TFLs' 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, returns for Arizona at LB. Brown and Gotcher should give Arizona a good foundation to build the middle of the defense in 2025.