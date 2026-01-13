Arizona adds former high 3-star Colorado State transfer WR Jordan Ross

Arizona added former Colorado State transfer wide receiver Jordan Ross on Monday. Ross was the highest-rated three-star WR in the 2024 class in the 247Sports composite ratings. After recording 26 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown in two seasons at Colorado State.

Ross was second overall and the top-rated offensive signee in the 2024 Colorado State class. The 247Sports composite rankings rated Ross as the 481st prospect, 69th WR and 37th player in California in the 2024 class from Downey, Warren.

Ross is from the same hometown as 2026 Arizona quarterback signee Oscar Rios, who played for rival Downey High School. In his senior season in 2023, Ross had 72 receptions for 1,633 yards and 27 TDs per MaxPreps.

Arizona WR Bobby Wade and offensive coordinator Seth Doege should be able to develop Ross beyond his Colorado State production. Catching passes from Noah Fifita should also help Ross develop into a more productive receiver with Arizona.

Colorado State was 86th nationally in 2025, averaging 215.9 passing yards per game. Arizona finished 36th nationally in 202,5, averaging 255.2 passing YPG. Ross had 11 receptions for 84 yards in nine games in 2025.

Per former 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins, Ross was a top 247 player for 247Sports after his freshman and sophomore seasons. Biggins said Ross is "a true deep threat who can get behind a defense, has very good hands and strong after the catch."

Ross was limited to six games as a junior after breaking his collarbone. Expect Ross to challenge with transfers Rodney Gallagher III from West Virginia and D.J. Jordan from USC to become key WRs for Arizona during the 2025 season.

Arizona returns Chris Hunter, Isaiah Mizell, Gio Richardson and Tre Spivey at WR in 2026. Fifita should have a deep group of WRs to throw to in 2026. Doege should be able to get creative calling plays during the 2026 season.