Arizona adds former Wyoming freshman All-American DE Braden Siders

Arizona added its third transfer in two days with a commitment from Wyoming edge rusher Braden Siders on Wednesday. Siders was named a freshman All-American by The College Football News in 2022. An injury limited Siders to eight games during the 2024 season.

Siders had 91 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and three passes defended in the last three seasons after not playing any snaps during his first two years with Wyoming. The 2022 season when he earned recognition on the freshman All-American team was the best season for Siders.

Siders had 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and one pass defended as Wyoming finished 7-6 and won the Arizona bowl in 2022. In the past two seasons combined, Siders had 47 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks and 2.0 passes defended. Arizona has three transfer edge rushers added to the 2025 roster.

Before Siders, Arizona added FCS transfer edge rushers Chancellor Owens from Northwestern State and Riley Wilson. Siders provides Arizona with an experienced edge rusher in a high-level Group of Five program. Siders had proven the ability to produce at a high level if he stays healthy.

Siders is the740th transfer and 64 edge rusher in the portal per the On3 rankings. The On3 Industry Rankings listed Siders as the 2,543rd prospect, 276th linebacker and 18th player in Colorado in the 2020 class out of Arvada, Ralston Valley.

Arizona has the 29th-ranked transfer class per the 247Sports Composite. Siders is not included in the updated 247Sports transfer portal rankings. Arizona is far from finished adding transfers. Expect several players from the College Football Semifinal losers on Thursday and Friday to enter the transfer portal over the next week.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan faces a pivotal 2025 season. Brennan and his staff have to get the majority of the players right. Siders is a gamble based on his injury history and his production declining over the past two seasons. If Siders can return to his 2022 production, he will be one of the best 2025 transfers.