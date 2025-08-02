Arizona adds more frontcourt size to 2026 class with C Callie Hinder

Arizona continued adding size to its 2026 class with 6'6 center Callie Hinder committing to the Wildcats on Friday night. Hinder is originally from Australia and played on their under-19 national team in the World Cup this summer.

Hinder chose Arizona over Kansas and received offers from Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Provide and Texas Tech, according to Talia Goodman of Rivals. Hinder is the second big Arizona has received a commitment from in the 2026 class. The Wildcats also received a commitment from 6'3 forward Priyanka Ponnan last week.

Hinder currently plays for PHH Prep in Phoenix. In two seasons with PHH Prep, Hinder has averaged 10.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game, per MaxPreps. Hinder has spent a lot of her high school career in the Valley of the Sun with stints at Chandler Hamilton and Tempe Corona Del Sol.

Hinder played only 15 minutes in two games in the U19 World Cup for Australia with two points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. At 6'6, Hinder projects as the second tallest player on the 2026-27 Arizona roster. Texas Tech transfer Achol Magot, who is 6'7, will be a senior in 2026-27.

Hinder needs to improve offensively but has been an efficient player, shooting 54.26 percent from the field in her two seasons at PHH Prep. Her experience with the Under 19 national team this summer was the first for Hinder internationally.

Hayley Wildes of Basketball.Com said Hinder "is the type of big that patrols the paint with a size, presence and smarts well beyond her years....Whichever school she commits to is getting a genuine defensive game-changer." Hinder holds dual Australian-United States citizenship.

Arizona will lose 6'2 forward Fredriecka Wallace and Nora Francois, plus any potential transfers, after the Wildcats' first season under Burke. Hinder could have a chance to contribute in her true freshman season depending on who returns in 2026-27 and any potential transfers added through the portal.