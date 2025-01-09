Arizona adds more offensive line depth with Oregon State transfer Flavio Gonzalez

Flavio Gonzalez who prepped at Tucson Pueblo before going the junior college route committed to Arizona through the transfer portal from Oregon State on Wednesday. Gonzalez is the 945th ranked transfer and 57 offensive tackle in the 2025 portal according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

According to his Oregon State profile page, Gonzalez played in 740 snaps in all 12 2024 games and received a 67.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Gonzalez played two games for Oregon State while redshirting during the 2022 season and participated in six contests in 2023.

Gonzalez spent the 2019 season at Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, California before transferring to Butler Community College in Kansas for the 2020. At both Butler and Chula Vista, Gonzalez played left guard and left tackle.

Gonzalez played for former Arizona safety Brandon Sanders at Pueblo and also lettered all four years in basketball in high school. Arizona has added four offensive tackles and five lineman overall to the 2025 roster through the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season.

According to Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, Gonzalez started 10 games in 2024 and allowed only two sacks while being called for only two penalties. Gonzalez brings a lot of experience and should be able to compete to be a starter for Arizona in 2025 as he returns home.

After significant losses on the offensive line since the end of the 2024 season, Brent Brennan and his staff have done a good job targeting the players they wanted through the transfer portal to rebuild in 2025. Arizona was 62nd nationally in 2024, allowing 5.42 tackles for loss per game and 91st, permitting 2.33 sacks per game.

Arizona finished 97th nationally averaging 3.82 yards per carry. Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby has a big job this spring and into the remainder of the offseason developing a more cohesive unit than Arizona had during the 2024 season.