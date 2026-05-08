Arizona adds needed frontcourt depth with 6-11 Dutch F Endurance Aiyamenkhue

Tommy Lloyd used his international contacts with Arizona, adding Dutch 6'11 Endurance Aiyamenkhue on Friday, as announced by the Wildcats on social media. Aiyamenkhue joins returning starting center Motiejus Krivas and backup Mabil Mawut as post players on the 2026-27 Arizona roster.

According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Aiyamenkhue "is averaging 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 25 minutes per game for Orange Academy in Germany's Pro B this season." Givony mentioned Aiyamenkhue as a center. Aiyamenkhue has played extensively for the Netherlands' national teams.

In the 2023 Under 18 Eurobasket Division B, Aiyamenkhue averaged 13.4 points per game, 12.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks playing 30.7 minutes per game. Aiyamenkhue had improved in each competition after playing for the Netherlands in the 2023 Eurobasket U 16 and 2024 Eurobasket U18.

Joe Tipton of Rivals reported Aiyamenkhue has a 7'4 wingspan and a 9'2.5 standing reach. Tipton reported that Aiyamenkhue visited Arizona in late February. Aiyamenkhue also visited Baylor and Boise State, per Tipton.

Another Arizona international signee

Lloyd is frequently credited as one of the first coaches to recruit extensively internationally. Arizona signed a player from the Netherlands in consecutive classes with Aiyamenkhue. Dwayne Aristode, a contributor for Arizona as a freshman, is from the Netherlands, but transferred to Oregon last month.

Aiyamenkhue is the third signee in the 2026 Arizona class and the first big man. Arizona signed shooting guards, five-star Caleb Holt and four-star Cameron Holmes, previously in the 2026 class. Point guards Derek Dixon and J.J. Mandaquit are joining Arizona as transfers for the 2026-27 season.

Expect Arizona to continue searching to add frontcourt depth to its 2026-27 roster. Florida Atlantic center/power forward Devin Williams visited Arizona on Monday. Arizona would currently start Holmes and returning starter Ivan Kharchenkov at forward in 2026-27 as the roster is currently constructed.