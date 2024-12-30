Arizona adds needed QB depth with Wisconsin transfer Braedyn Locke

Arizona added critical quarterback depth for the 2025 season with Wisconsin transfer Braedyn Locke joining the Wildcats on Thursday. Locke became the starter for Wisconsin this season and played in 11 games after Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

In 16 games for Wisconsin over two seasons, Locke completed 53.57 percent of his pass attempts for 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Locke is not a threat to run. The 247Sports rankings listed Locke as the 518th transfer and 55th QB in the 2025 portal.

Arizona needed to add an experienced QB to its 2025 roster with Fifita and his 2024 backup Cole Tannenbaum the only returning signal callers for the Wildcats in 2025. Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo signed with Arizona in the 2025 class at QB.

Locke completed 55.41 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions with two rushing TDs in 2024. The 247Sports composite rankings had Locke as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class as the 383rd prospect, 22nd QB and 54th player in Texas out of Rockwall.

Experienced Signal Caller from Rockwall, TX 🎯



Welcome Home, @Braedyn_Locke3 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GCKEFN9Kjr — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 27, 2024

Locke signed with Mississippi State out of high school and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fifita also has two years of eligibility remaining as he and Locke are both entering their redshirt junior seasons. Locke provides insurance to Arizona if anything happens to Fifita during the 2025 season.

The addition of Locke gives Arizona three upperclassmen at QB and should allow head coach Brent Brennan and new offensive coordinator Seth Doege the opportunity to redshirt Anderson and Haugo. Arizona is completely remaking its offense with the hiring of Doege and several transfer additions to the roster.

Getting Locke now is critical. Locke will have the entire offseason and most importantly spring practice to learn Doege's offense. Fifita, Locke and Tannenbaum will also have the opportunity to learn Doege's offense together. Doege is the third Arizona offensive coordinator in as many seasons.