Arizona adds potential impact German wing Ivan Kharchenkov

Arizona added a potential impact win to its 2025-26 roster in 6'6 and 230-pound German wing Ivan Karchenkov on Monday. Kharchenkov joins a 2025 Arizona class ranked third in the 247Sports composite rankings. As expected with Tommy Lloyd, the 2025 Arizona class features multiple international players.

Consensus Five-star small forward Dwayne Aristode is originally from the Netherlands and centers, Sidi Gueye from Senegal and Mabilmawut Kon Mabil from South Sudan are also part of the 2025 Arizona class. Five-star signees, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat and three-star guard Bryce James complete the 2025 Arizona class.

In addition to the incoming freshmen, Arizona added Harvard transfer guard Evan Nelson. Arizona returns starting guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Tobe Awaka. Center Motiejus Krivas is the projected starting center in 2025-26 after missing all but eight games last season.

During the 2024 Under 18 EuroBasket, Karchenkov averaged 17.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent on three-point attempts and 66.7 percent from the free throw line as he played in four of the seven games for Germany.

Karchenkov has been praised for his defense and has a good frame for a young player but needs to work on his shooting. Arizona will have minutes available on the wing with Caleb Love completing his eligibility and Carter Bryant leaving after his freshman season for the NBA Draft.

Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express projects Karchenkov, who is 19 years old, as a potential 2026 NBA first-round pick. Burries and Peat are on the fringe of the NBA Draft lottery in 2026. Lloyd has assembled a versatile roster for the 2025-26 season that should be enhanced by Karchenkov.

Arizona will have another international roster in 2025-26 with Australian Dell'Orso and Lithuanian Krivas joined by the incoming freshmen. Other than Bradley, Dell'Orso and Krivas, Arizona will have to build chemistry early in the season with everyone else new to the rotation.