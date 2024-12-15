Arizona adds productive FCS defensive end Chancellor Owens
Arizona received a commitment from productive Northwestern State edge rusher Chancellor Owens on Saturday. Owens had 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and 2.0 forced fumbles for the Demons in 2024. The addition of Owens is critical after Arizona lost four edge rushers to the transfer portal.
Owens had his most productive game versus Houston Baptist in the final contest of the 2024 season with 17 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.0 sack. Tre Smith and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei led Arizona with 8.0 TFLs in 2024. Smith topped the Wildcats with 4.5 sacks. Uiagalelei is one of 30 Arizona players in the transfer portal.
Arizona needs increased production from its defensive line, particularly pressuring the quarterback in 2025. The Wildcats were 89th averaging 5.08 TFLs per game in 2024 and 92nd posting 1.67 sacks per game. Arizona had 43 TFLs and 14 sacks in nine conference games.
Owens committed to Arizona despite the Wildcats still having an opening at defensive coordinator. Duane Akins remains on the Arizona staff as the secondary coach, but will not be the defensive coordinator in 2024. Defensive line coach Joe Seumalo remains with Arizona for now.
The addition of Owens allows Brent Brennan and the Arizona staff to continue building on the momentum of rebuilding the Wildcats' 2025 roster. Former New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong committed to Arizona on Friday. With more visits reportedly coming, Arizona should continue to replace the 30 outgoing transfers.
Expect Arizona to continue adding edge rushers in the 2025 transfer class. The defense took the biggest hit for Arizona in the outgoing transfers with several starters entering the portal. Hiring a new defensive coordinator would be beneficial for Arizona in the transfer portal to bring in players to fit the new system.
Owens is the first new DL for Arizona to the 2025 roster. Arizona signed Porter Patton, Mays Pese, and Zac Siulepa in the 2025 class. Patton and Pese are incoming freshmen and Siulepa is a junior college transfer. This is a critical offseason for Brennan to build the Arizona program after a 4-8 season.