Arizona adds prolific Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi

Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi who ran for 2,322 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 44 receptions for 470 yards and another three scores is transferring to Arizona per a report from Pete Nakos of On3. Mahdi is the 257th transfer and 15th RB in the 2025 portal per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Mahdi ran for 561 yards and two TDs and had 32 receptions for 333 yards and three more scores in 2022 for Football Bowl Subdivision program Houston Christian. In 2023, Mahdi was 13th nationally with 1,331 rushing yards while adding 10 TDs and 11th with 1,606 yards from scrimmage in 2023.

Mahdi added 563 yards on kickoff returns to give him 2,169 all-purpose yards which was first nationally. Mahdi was named a First Team All-American as an all-purpose player by CBS Sports/247Sports and a second Team All-American as an all-purpose player by ESPN, the FWAA, The Athletic, and Phil Steele.

In 2024 Mahdi finished 27th nationally with 991 rushing yards,195 receiving and 197 on kickoff returns for 1,383 all-purpose yards. At Houston Baptist in 2022 Mahdi was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award that honors the best FCS Freshman. Mahdi provide Arizona an all-around explosive player it did not have in 2024.

Mahdi is the eighth Arizona transfer to the 2025 roster and the first RB. Arizona added wide receivers Luke Wysong from New Mexico and Kris Huston from Washington State. The Wildcats should have a deeper group of skill position players on offense on the 2025 roster.

Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano provide Arizona with a talented RB duo in 2025. Arizona loses 2024 leading rusher Quali Conley. Expect new offensive coordinator Seth Doege to utilize the versatility of Madhi and Reescano in 2025. Madhi has the potential to be one of the best RBs in the Big XII in 2025.