Arizona adds Senegalese forward Sidi Gueye to 2025 class

Arizona has added 6'11 Senegalese forward Sidi Gueye to its 2025 recruiting class, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Gueye comes to Arizona from European power Real Madrid. Givony stated Gueye is one of the top European prospects in his age group.

Gueye told Givony, "Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is one of the top coaches in college, and he has coached many international players before...He made me feel comfortable and showed me how I can improve and produce in his system." Givony stated Gueye is an elite defender who can guard the perimeter and has a 7'4" wingspan.

Gueye will not turn 18 until October. Gueye joins an international roster for Arizona that has guard Anthony Dellorso from Australia and Lithuanian center Motiejus Krivas, who are returning to the Wildcats and Dwayne Aristode from the Netherlands in the 2025 class.

Gueye is still a developing player who is only averaging 10.0 minutes per game this season. Givony reported Gueye began playing basketball when he was 12 in 2019 and joined Real Madrid in November 2021 after his youth coach in Senegal connected him with the legendary Spanish sports club.

Gueye provides Arizona with depth on the frontline behind returning starter Tobe Awaka, Krivas and fellow 2025 signee Koa Peat. Arizona could seek to add more depth on the frontline with another 2025 signee, a transfer or an additional international prospect.

Lloyd has had a lot of success with international players and particularly big men. Oumar Ballo transferred to Arizona with Lloyd when he was hired as head coach and had an outstanding collegiate career, which he just completed at Indiana. Christian Koloko was a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Arizona is still awaiting a decision from freshman forward Carter Bryant. Bryant entered his name into the 2025 NBA Draft and has until June 15 at 2 PM Mountain Standard Time to decide to turn pro or return to Arizona for his sophomore season.