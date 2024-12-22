Arizona adds two more 2025 transfer offensive lineman

Arizona gained its third and fourth 2025 offensive line transfers with a commitment from 6'8 and 305-pound Tristan Bounds from Michigan and Ka'ena Decambra from Hawaii on Sunday. Bounds appeared in only seven games with Michigan in four seasons after signing with the Wolverines in their 2021 class.

Bounds played in one game at right tackle versus Northern Illinois as a true freshman in 2021, against Hawaii, Connecticut and at Rutgers in 2022, versus East Carolina in 2023 and on special teams against Northwestern and Indiana in 2024. Per The Wolverine, the On3 Michigan site, Bounds has one season of eligibility remaining.

Bounds had only 41 offensive snaps in his four seasons with Michigan per The Wolverine. As a high school signee with Michigan, Bounds was a three-star prospect who was ranked 413th overall the 34th OT and the third player in Connecticut in the 2021 class.

Bounds is the third OL to commit to Arizona for the 2025 season. Arizona received commitments from Texas Tech OT Ty Buchanah and Georgia Tech OL Jordan Brown on Friday. Buchnanan is a projected starter. Bounds and Brown are likely players who add depth as backups.

Standout lineman from Bethesda, MD is heading to Tucson!



Welcome Home, @bounds_tristan

Decambra was the Hawaii Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2024 and started the last two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors at guard and tackle. Decambra seems likely to join Buchanan as a starter on the Arizona OL in 2024. Arizona now has 13 transfer additions with seven on offense.

With 29 Arizona players in the 2025 transfer portal, Brent Brennan and his staff will continue to be busy throughout the offseason rebuilding the roster. Arizona has received commitments from 10 transfers in the last seven days. The 2025 Arizona transfer class ranks 26th nationally.

Most important is that Brennan and new Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege convinced quarterback Noah Fifita to return. Safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith also announced their returns to Arizona after initially deciding to enter the 2025 transfer portal.