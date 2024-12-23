Arizona adds two more transfer wide receivers to 2025 roster

Arizona added wide receivers Cameron Barmore from the Football Bowl Subdivision Program Mercyhurst and Tre Spivey from Kansas State on Monday. Barmore and Spivey join Luke Wysong from New Mexico and Kris Hutson from Washington State as transfer WRs in the 2025 Arizona class.

Barmore provides Arizona with exceptional size at 6'6 and 230 pounds with the ability to also play tight end. Barmore was an elite receiver for Mercyhurst in 2024 with 71 receptions for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 247Sports rankings list Barmore as the 451st transfer and 78th WR.

Spivey had 15 receptions for 184 yards and one TD in two seasons at Kansas State. Kansas State signed Spivey as the 545th prospect, 78th WR and 13th player in Arizona out of Chandler Hamilton in the 2023 class per 247 Sports. Spivey is the 195th transfer and 38th WR in the 2024 portal per 247Sports.

At 6'4 and 217 pounds, Spivey offers Arizona another receiver with excellent size to complement Barmore. Hutson is 5'11 and 175 pounds and Wysong is 5'10 and 185 pounds, per their 247Sports listings. Arizona is building what could be a deep WR room in 2025.

In addition to the incoming transfer WRs, Arizona returns Chris Hunter and Devin Hyatt at wideout in 2025. Hunter showed a lot of development in the second half of the 2024 season, finishing with 35 receptions for 323 yards and three TDs. Hunter had 31 receptions for 287 yards and all three TDs in the final six 2024 games.

Arizona also has four-star 2025 signee Isaiah Mizell and three-star Gio Richardson at WR in the 2025 class. Mizell should challenge for snaps in 2025 as potentially a significant contributor to Arizona offensively. New Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege is quickly making an impact attracting transfers for the Wildcats.