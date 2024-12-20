Arizona adds two transfer offensive linemen to 2025 roster

Arizona added offensive lineman Jordan Brown from Georgia Tech and Ty Buchanan from Texas Tech on Friday. Brown and Buchanan are the seventh and eighth transfers added to the 2025 Arizona roster. Buchanan is likely a plug and play starter for Arizona entering the 2025 season.

Buchanan was a three-star signee with USC in the 2021 class as the 805th prospect, 52nd interior offensive lineman and 116th player in Texas out of Corpus Christi Calallen. Per Matt Moreno of GOAZCats, Buchanan played in 11 games in 2024 with four starts at right tackle and three on the left side.

Buchanan announced his commitment to Arizona via X. After one season at USC, Buchanan returned to his home state and Texas Tech. Buchanan played in four games, three in the Big XII with one start during his first season with Texas Tech in 2022 as the primary backup at both tackle positions.

Buchanan played in nine games with his lone start in a 34-14 Texas Tech win over California in the Independence Bowl. Eighty of the 95 offensive snaps Buchanan received in 2023 were versus California. Pro Football Focus gave Buchanan a 78.3 grade with an 89.0 pass-blocking grade versus the Golden Bears.

Per GOAZCats, Buchanan played 627 snaps in 2024. Moreno stated Buchanan allowed 15 pressures, one sack and 10 quarterback hurries on 366 pass blocking snaps in 2024. Buchanan is listed at 6'6 and 310. The ability for Buchanan to play left and right tackle makes him a great replacement for Savaiinaea.

Brown was an unranked player when he signed with Charlotte in 2021 where he spent his first two collegiate seasons. Brown transferred to Georgia Tech where he spent the last two years. Per Moreno, Brown played 92 snaps in pass blocking and 116 on running plays during the 2024 season.

While Buchanan is a projected starter on the 2025 Arizona offensive line, Brown is more likely a player who adds depth. Rebuilding the offensive line will be one of the many priorities for Arizona during the 2025 offseason, Arizona loss three offensive to the transfer portal, plus versatile tackle Savaiinaea.