Arizona adds well traveled Texas State linebacker Max Harris

Former Texas State linebacker Preston "Max Harris committed to Arizona on Saturday. Arizona will be the fourth school in as many years for Harris. Harris previously played for Incarnate Word in 2022, Louisiana-Monroe in 2023 and Texas State in 2024. Harris will have moved up from FCS to FBS to a Power Four program since 2022.

In his first season playing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Harris had 44 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. In his only season at Incarnate Word, Harris had 26 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and one QBH. Harris had his best season at ULM in 2023 with 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass breakups.

Moving up from FCS to FBS to a Power Five program clearly shows improvement from Harris throughout his collegiate career. Harris is the 1,186th transfer and 124th LB in the 2025 portal per the On3 rankings. Harris was unranked by 247Sports and On3 as a high school prospect.

Harris is the 23rd transfer addition for Arizona in 2025 and the second LB joining Blake Gotcher from Northwestern State. Gotcher could be the starting MLB for Arizona in 2025. Harris should compete for starter snaps in 2025 and at least become part of the rotation.

Arizona is 31st in the 247Sports team transfer portal rankings. The Wildcats incoming transfer portal additions are getting close to equally their outgoing transfers in the portal. Arizona lost 31 players to the transfer portal. Expect Arizona to continue adding players through the spring transfer portal window in April.

Harris will play for newly promoted Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales who is also the LBs coach. The entire Arizona defense needs improvement after regressing significantly during the 2024 season. Arizona is remaking its roster ahead of the 2025 season.