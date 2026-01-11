Arizona adds WR depth and experience with WVU transfer Rodney Gallagher III

Arizona received a commitment from former West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III on Saturday. Gallagher adds depth and experience for Arizona at the position. Gallagher III had 45 receptions for 221 yards over three seasons at West Virginia.

Arizona gains a versatile player who also played defense and returned punts in his three seasons at West Virginia. Gallagher is the 11th transfer Arizona has added in the 2026 portal and the second WR. Former USC WR D.J. Jordan committed to Arizona on Thursday.

Gallagher was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class who was 312th overall, the 44th WR and the seventh player in Pennsylvania out of Uniontown, Laurel Highlands, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Gallagher had two receptions for 14 yards and four carries for 21 yards as West Virginia won 31-26 at Arizona in 2024. The best game of Gallagher's career was seven receptions for 61 yards in a 31-24 overtime win for West Virginia against arch rival Pittsburgh in 2025.

Coaches Gallagher played under at WVU

Gallagher was recruited by former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. The first two seasons of Gallagher's collegiate career were under Brown. Gallagher played under former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez during the 2025 season.

Arizona will play at West Virginia in 2026. West Virginia lists Gallagher at 5'10 and 181 pounds. Brian Dohn, a national recruiting expert for 247Sports, called Gallagher an elite athlete and noted that he also had multiple Power Five offers.

Gallagher mostly played quarterback in high school and per Dohn was "wildly productive running the ball.... High-level stop-start ability with excellent body control and acceleration translates well to yards after catch.

Dohn stated that Gallagher has the mindset that he can score from anywhere on the field with strong ball skills and the willingness to catch the ball in traffic. Gallagher "Could be impact receiver for Top 10 program. Mid-round NFL draft potential" per Dohn.

Gallagher was a contributor throughout his West Virginia career, but has not reached the production his recruiting ranking would indicate. Kris Hutson, who led Arizona in receiving in 2025, was also a four-star high school prospect who had his best collegiate season.

Gallagher has the potential to be a breakout player for Arizona under WR coach Bobby Wade and offensive coordinator Seth Doege if he can live up to his potential. Gallagher, Jordan and rising sophomore Isaiah Mizell give Arizona three four-star WRs on the 2026 roster.