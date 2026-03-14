Arizona against Houston: Big XII Tournament Title : Time, odds, series history and TV

Arizona and Houston will play in the Big XII Tournament Championship game for the second consecutive season on Saturday night in Kansas City. Arizona beat Iowa State 82-80 in an epic game in the first semifinal on Friday. Houston gave Kansas its worst-ever Big XII Tournament loss, 69-47, in the second semifinal on Friday.

Arizona won 73-66 at Houston on February 21 in their only game this season. Houston enters the Big XII Championship game with a five-game winning streak and Arizona has won seven consecutive games. Arizona freshmen forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat did not play in the last game against Houston.

Turnovers could be a key factor in the Big XII Championship game. Houston is first nationally, committing 98.5 turnovers per game. Arizona forced 12 Houston turnovers and committed five in their win over the Cougars last month. The Wildcats also outscored the Cougars 16 to three in points off turnovers.

Arizona was exceptional defensively in the win over Houston. The Cougars made 35.7 percent of their shots from the field and eight out of 26 three-point attempts. Arizona and Houston are both exceptional defensively. Arizona is eighth nationally, holding opponents to 39.0 percent from the field and Houston is 15th at 39.8 percent.

Arizona versus Houston: Tip-off and TV

Arizona versus Houston in the Big XII Championship Game will tip off at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. The top ESPN College Basketball announcing team of Dan Shulman on play-by-play, Jay Blias as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter are calling Arizona against Houston.

Arizona versus Houston FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over Houston via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Houston is -104. Laying the points with Arizona is -118. Houston is +106 on the money line and Arizona is -130. The over/under for Arizona and Houston is 137.5.

Arizona versus Houston series history

Arizona has seven wins and eight losses against Houston all-time. The Arizona win over Houston in February ended a three-game winning streak for the Cougars against the Wildcats. Houston has won all three games against Arizona on neutral courts.