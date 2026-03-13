Arizona against Iowa State: Big XII Tournament: Time, odds, series history and TV

Arizona will attempt to beat Iowa State for the second time in less than two weeks in the Big XII Tournament semifinals on Friday. Arizona beat Iowa State 73-57 in the final regular-season home game on March 7 to clinch the Big Regular Season title.

Iowa State earned a berth in the Big XII Tournament semifinals on Friday with an 81-59 win over Texas Tech in the first quarterfinal on Thursday. Arizona advanced to the Big XII Tournament semifinals with an 81-59 win over Central Florida in the second quarterfinal on Thursday.

Arizona made the top three players for Iowa State extremely inefficient in the game 11 days ago. The top three scorers for Iowa State, Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic combined for 43 points on eight out of 32 shots from the field and three of 17 on three-point attempts in the previous game between Arizona and Iowa State.

Brayden Burries, who has been on a tear, led Arizona with 21 points on 7-13 from the field and 3-7 on three-point attempts in the first game against Iowa State. Arizona outrebounded Iowa State, 44-36, 38-28 edge in points in the paint and made 17 free throws to 15 attempted for the Cyclones.

Arizona versus Iowa State Tipoff and TV

Arizona and Iowa State will tipoff at 4 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday on ESPN. The ESPN lead announcing team of Dan Shulman on play-by-play, analyst Jay Bilas and sideline reporter Kris Budden will call Arizona against Iowa State.

Arizona versus Iowa State FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite over Iowa State on Friday per the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Taking the points with Iowa State is -120 and laying the points with Arizona is -102. Iowa State is +140 on the money line and Arizona is -170. The over/under for Arizona and Iowa State is 143.5.

Arizona versus Iowa State series history

Arizona has six wins and four losses versus Iowa State all-time. The Wildcats beat the Cyclones in their only two neutral site games. Arizona won 71-66 in the 2018 Maui Invitational and 75-61 in Las Vegas in 1998.