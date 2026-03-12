Arizona against UCF Big XII Tournament: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite over Central Florida in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and UCF is -102. Taking the points and Arizona is -120. Central Florida is +1280 on the money line and Arizona is -3500.

The over/under for the Big XII Tournament quarterfinal between Arizona and Central Florida is 159.5. Betting the over is -115. Placing money on the under is -105. Arizona has had 15 games go over and 16 under during the 2025-26 season and Central Florida has had 13 games go over and 18 in 2025-26.

The 159.5-point over/under is towards the high end of the middle for Arizona and UCF in 2025-26. Arizona won 84-77 at UCF in January as a 9.5-point favorite with an over/under of 166.0. Five of the last seven Arizona games have gone under. Four of the last seven UCF games have gone under.

Arizona averaged 86.7 points per game and allowed 68.6 during the regular season. Central Florida enters the Big XII quarterfinal on Thursday, averaging 81.7 PPG and allowing 78.4. Arizona is averaging 84.1 PPG against Big XII opponents in 2025-26 and allowing 70.3. Central Florida averages 78.1 PPG and allows 81.4 versus Big XII opponents in 2025-26.

Arizona and UCF 2025-26 Point Spread history

Arizona is 17-13-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Central Florida is 15-16. The Wildcats are 10-8 against the point spread versus Big XII opponents in 2025-26 and the Knights are 9-10. Arizona is 4-0 against the spread at neutral sites in 2025-26 and UCF is 2-1.

Arizona is 13-13-1 as a favorite in 2025-26 and UCF is 10-6 as an underdog. The Wildcats are 6-5 against the spread in 2025-26 with a rest advantage. Central Florida is 5-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 with a rest disadvantage.

Arizona is 16-11-1 this season against the point spread after a win and UCF is 11-9. Central Florida covered the point spread against Cincinnati as a 2.5-point underdog in its Big XII Tournament second-round win on Wednesday. The Knights are 4-2 against the spread versus ranked opponents in 2025-26.

The winner between Arizona and Central Florida advances to the semifinals on Friday at 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time against the winner of Iowa State and Texas Tech. Arizona beat Iowa State during the 2025-26 regular season and lost to Texas Tech.