Arizona All-American OF Dakota Kennedy transferring per multiple reports

Two-time Arizona All-American Dakota Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple media outlets. Kennedy led Arizona with a .444 batting average and four triples despite missing 17 games with an injury. The transfer of Kennedy would be the biggest of the nine Wildcats in the portal.

Arizona has lost most of its 2025 pitching staff and with a departure by Kennedy, one of its two best players that is projected to return with catcher Sydney Stewart. Kennedy is yet to post anything announcing her departure to her social media accounts, including Instagram.

Kennedy has improved her batting average, slugging and OPS in each season. Playing in 44 games in 2025, which was 10 less than her career high of 54 in 2024, Kennedy was four runs, five hits and two stolen bases shy of setting her bests for an entire season.

Kennedy came to Arizona from Sacramento, California, Sheldon High School. Flo Softball stated Kennedy chose Arizona in part to "consistently have a chance to play in the Women’s College World Series." Arizona advanced to consecutive Women's College World Series appearances the two years before Kennedy was a freshman.

Arizona lost in the Super Regional when Kennedy was a freshman in 2023 and missed the NCAA Tournament in 2024. Mississippi eliminated Arizona in the Tucson Regional final last month. Arizona has not won a national championship since 2007 or a conference title since 2017.

Arizona returns Regan Shockey, who started in centerfield versus Mississippi and right fielder Kaiah Altmeyer. Kennedy leaves a huge hole in the Arizona lineup and in LF. Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe and her staff have a lot of key roster spots to fill during the 2024 offseason.

Arizona also lost seniors Devyn Netz and Miranda Stoddard, who were elite two-way players. With a roster that will not be as accomplished as the players on the 2024 roster, Arizona could have more outgoing transfers who seek opportunities with teams better able to compete for a 2026 berth in Oklahoma City.