Arizona all-time records versus Battle 4 Atlantis teams
Arizona will play Davidson in the Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals on Wednesday in the Bahamas. Arizona beat Davidson 95-69 in the only meeting between the Wildcats in December 2002 in the first round (semifinals) of the Fiesta Bowl Classic. Davidson is in its third season under head coach Matt McKillop.
In the second game on Thursday, Arizona will play Oklahoma or Providence. Arizona is 2-5 against Oklahoma and 3-3 versus Providence. Arizona beat Oklahoma 83-60 in the second half of a home-and-home series in 2010 in their last meeting. Oklahoma has won all three games played at neutral sites in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona and Providence have alternated wins in their series. Providence upset number 11 Arizona 69-65 in the semifinals of the 2015 Wooden Classic in Anaheim, the last time they played. Arizona won their other game on a neutral court, 96-92 in overtime in the 1997 NCAA Tournament South Regional Final.
Arizona versus Gonzaga is an intriguing game that would probably generate the most national interest. Arizona leads the series with Gonzaga 6-4. Gonzaga has a 3-2 edge versus Arizona on neutral courts. Gonzaga has a three-game winning streak versus Arizona, including winning in Tucson in the last meeting in 2019.
Arizona defeated Indiana 89-75 in their only meeting in Las Vegas in 2022. The game versus Indiana could be intriguing. Former Arizona center Oumar Ballo has transferred to Indiana during the offseason. Indiana also added prominent transfers Kanaan Carlyle from Stanford and Myles Rice from Washington State
Arizona has played Louisville five times with the last three on neutral courts. Louisville has a 3-2 advantage versus Arizona. The Cardinals beat the Wildcats 103-64 the last time the teams played during the 2009 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Semifinals in Indianapolis.
Arizona has a 3-2 advantage versus West Virginia. Arizona split its two neutral site games versus West Virginia. West Virginia won 75-65 in Washington D.C. in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Arizona plays at West Virginia on January 7 in their first meeting as Big XII rivals.
Arizona lost all three games in its only appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2017. The Wildcats have a new staff since then. Arizona lost to North Carolina State, SMU and Purdue in 2017 in the Bahamas. Villanova won the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis. The 2017 field had three ranked teams. Arizona, Gonzaga and Indiana are ranked in the 2024 field.