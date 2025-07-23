Arizona alum Gabe York leads his TBT team into quarterfinals

Former Arizona guard Gabe York is starring in The Basketball Tournament. York is the leading scorer for Eberlein Drive, who advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday night with a win over La Familia in Lexington, Kentucky. LaFamilia is a Kentucky alumni team.

York is averaging 18.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal, while shooting 38.1 percent from the field, 34.4 percent on three-point attempts and 92.3 percent on free throws in the three Eberlein Drive wins. York leads Eberlein Drive in scoring and is their go-to player.

In the 71-70 win over LaFamilia, York scored 14 points on 4-16 from the field, 3-13 on three-point attempts and 4-5 from the free throw line with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, three turnovers and one foul. York was the second leading scorer for Eberlein Drive versus La Familia behind Terry Taylor.

Former Arizona guard Terrell Brown is also playing for Eberlein Drive. Brown is averaging 4.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.3 APG in 19.3 minutes per gam. Brown scored six points on 2-8 from the field and 2-3 from the free throw line in the win over La Familia.

Playing for Arizona from 2012 through 2016, York averaged 9.2 PPG, 2.2 RPG and 1.5 APG. York played five games with the Indiana Pacers in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. For most of his professional career, York has played in Asia, Europe, the NBA G-League and Puerto Rico.

Brown averaged 7.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 3.5 APG while shooting 39.0 percent from the field, 36.8 percent on three-point attempts and 77.6 percent from the free throw line in his one season at Arizona in 2020-21. After his first two seasons at Seattle University, Brown finished his collegiate career at Washington.

Brown played one season for the Memphis Hustle and another for the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G-League before playing last year with the Ángeles de la Ciudad de México in the Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico.